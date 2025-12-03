Utah Olympian to be honored in U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame

Utahn and reigning Olympic champion Nathan Chen will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

The skater out of Salt Lake City brought the skating world into the era of quadruple jumps by becoming the first athlete to land five in one program.

Known as the “Quad King,” Chen ranks among U.S. Figure Skating’s most-decorated male athletes.

He is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2022 men’s and team event), 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist, three-time World Champion (20-18, 2019 and 2021), three time Grand Prix Final champion and winner of six consecutive U.S. Championship titles (2017 to 2022).

Chen is also the first skater since 2001 to win eight consecutive Grand Prix of Figure Skating events and the first Asian American man to win Olympic, World and U.S. titles.

Earlier this year Chen announced he won’t defend his Olympic title at the Milan Cortina Games, opting to go to medical school instead. The 26-year-old says he doesn’t consider himself retired, but believes now is the right time to explore new avenues in his evolving career.

His coach, Rafael Arutyunyan, and International Judging System architect Joseph Inman, will also be inducted in the Class of 2026 on Jan. 9 during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.