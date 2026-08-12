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British driver breaks second land speed record at Bonneville Salt Flats

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:50 PM MDT
British driver Andy Green broke the land speed record for a hydrogen-powered car on Aug. 11, 2026, at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile
/
Business Wire
British driver Andy Green broke the land speed record for a hydrogen-powered car on Aug. 11, 2026, at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

British driver Andy Green returned to the Beehive State to set a new land speed record.

A driver set the world land speed record this week at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

British driver Andy Green got a hydrogen-powered vehicle up to 406 mph in Tooele County Tuesday, setting the new speed to beat.

Green already has two major speed records. In 1997, the then British fighter pilot was the first person to break the sound barrier on land, reaching 763 mph, in Jordan.

In 2006 he set the diesel-powered land speed record at the Salt Flats with an average speed of 350 mph.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver