Utah launches quantum initiative to research atomic-level technology

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox established the Utah Quantum Initiative this week. It’s a statewide effort to accelerate research, commercialization, workforce development and advanced manufacturing at a microscopic and atomic level.

Quantum technology applies the principles of quantum physics to create new capabilities in computing, communications and sensor technology, which detects environmental and atmospheric changes by measuring small shifts in energy on an atomic level.

Researchers with MIT say the commercial use of quantum technologies is a decade or more away.

But it has the potential to solve problems beyond the practical reach of today’s computers, advancing security, medicine, energy, manufacturing and more.

The Beehive State already has an established semiconductor, electronics and advanced manufacturing sector that could play an important role in producing and integrating the specialized hardware quantum systems require.

Utah’s initiative follows a June order President Donald Trump signed that establishes a federal strategy to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum computing, sensing and networking.