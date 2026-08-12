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WEDNESDAY: Rocky Canyon Fire updates, evacuations

Wildfires burn 500K acres so far across Utah

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:03 PM MDT
Crews work on the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit and Morgan counties Aug. 9, 2026.
Utah Fire Info
Crews work on the Rocky Canyon Fire in Summit and Morgan counties Aug. 9, 2026.

The amount of acreage burned in Utah is the equivalent of about 3.5 Zion National Parks or 70 Park City Mountain Resorts.

Utah is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with more than half a million acres already burned statewide.

As of Monday morning, just over 514,000 acres have burned in 820 fires across the Beehive State, according to Utah Fire Info. Just this weekend, the Rocky Canyon Fire sparked in Morgan County and forced evacuations from White Crossing to East Canyon Dam before the blaze surged to roughly 13,000 acres.

Many of this year’s large fires have been fueled by extreme fire weather, along with drier fuels due to low snowpack from last year’s lackluster winter.

Read the full article by Jordan Miller at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
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State & Regional Wildfires
The Salt Lake Tribune
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