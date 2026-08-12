Wildfires burn 500K acres so far across Utah

Utah is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with more than half a million acres already burned statewide.

As of Monday morning, just over 514,000 acres have burned in 820 fires across the Beehive State, according to Utah Fire Info. Just this weekend, the Rocky Canyon Fire sparked in Morgan County and forced evacuations from White Crossing to East Canyon Dam before the blaze surged to roughly 13,000 acres.

Many of this year’s large fires have been fueled by extreme fire weather, along with drier fuels due to low snowpack from last year’s lackluster winter.

Read the full article by Jordan Miller at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.