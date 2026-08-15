Community returns goats, peacocks home after sheltering in the Morgan County Fairgrounds

Evacuation orders across the Wasatch Back are lifting, allowing people and their livestock back to their homes.

That includes Dick Tennant’s 21 goats and three peacocks. They took shelter at the Morgan County Fairgrounds as the Rocky Canyon Fire spread across Morgan and Summit counties.

Tennant, who cares for his 87-year-old mother, is recovering from shoulder surgery. When evacuation orders came Aug. 9, he called on his community for help.

About a week later, the community again answered the call, helping his livestock home Aug. 15.

“They’re the saints to me. So, and to help me get them back home is just a blessing,” Tennant told KPCW. “It’s huge, and it’ll be nice to get home and things go kind of back to a little bit of normal.”

Saturday afternoon, eight neighbors, with animals of their own, herded the goats into a trailer and readied the peacocks for travel.

One helper, Cindy Carter, says she could tell the animals were happy to be home.

“I know those animals are grateful for good owners, that they cared enough to get them out of harm’s way,” Carter said. “I think that’s a true farmer or rancher. That you take care of your animals no matter what.”

Carter wasn’t there for the evacuation last week but her grandson was able to help, a seventh-generation Morgan County resident. She says she’s proud of the way her family could support Tennant.

Ulla-Britt Libre / KPCW Morgan residents help Dick Tennant herd his goats into a trailer.

“I know that Kent’s father, that we bought this place from, I could just see his pride shining down on that grandson of ours,” she said. “That would be his great grandson. Knowing … that he knows how important it is to work hard and help your neighbor.”

Cindy Carter’s husband, Kent Carter, says he’d never seen anything like the Rocky Canyon Fire in his hometown. He says he’s honored to be part of a community that comes together.

“A lot of people helped a lot of people,” Kent Carter said. “When times get tough, people strap on their boots and go help. You know, good people help good people. Good people will help anybody.”

The Carters say Morgan County is built on communal pride and support.

For Tennant, his community became something more this week.

“My family just extended. Let’s put it that way.”

As Cindy Carter said, the fire showed everyone what was most important to them.

