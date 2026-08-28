Utah Gov. fills Supreme Court vacancies

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has selected two new justices to serve on the state’s highest court.

Judge Matthew L. Bell and Michael R. Menssen will serve on the Utah Supreme Court. They will fill vacancies created by the retirement of Chief Justice Matthew Durrant and the resignation of Justice Diana Hagen.

A former police officer, Bell has been a 5th District Court judge since 2017. He also spent nine years as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Utah, and was a U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division attorney.

Menssen is a partner at Mayer Brown LLP in Salt Lake City, specializing in complex commercial litigation, labor and employment law and appeals.

Menssen has held leadership roles with local legal aid nonprofits and has been recognized for his pro bono work. He’s currently on the Board of Directors for the Legal Aid Society of Salt Lake, which supports low-income families and individuals and victims of domestic violence.

The appointments must be confirmed by the Utah Senate.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports after Bell and Menssen’s confirmations, Cox will have chosen six of the court’s justices. The court was expanded from five to seven seats by Republican lawmakers during the 2026 Legislative Session.

Under another change made by Republican legislators, the governor will also appoint a new chief justice to replace Durrant. Previously, the justices chose their own chief.

Cox said he plans to take his time and consult with each of the seven justices before making the pick.