Volunteers wanted for annual Park City Day of Service

Serve Park City’s annual day of service is Sept. 19 and features 44 projects, most with local nonprofits.

Organizer Karen Marriott said some projects require physical labor like revamping historic mining structures or building new sheds.

“We have a new group, WasteLess, that is building a community fridge shelter building, and they need some people,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 28.

FULL INTERVIEW: Serve Park City's Karen Marriott Listen • 14:52

The Salt Lake-based nonprofit’s protective shed-like structure will be built near Miner’s Hospital at City Park.

She said there are volunteer opportunities for families as well.

“Summit Community Gardens is great, they're weeding, they're mulching, they're just kind of fun,” she said. “And Swaner Nature Preserve, they will go around and pick up trash. They're looking for about 50 volunteers.”

Marriott said there are 1,200 volunteer spots open for the 2026 service day with a free volunteer breakfast at 8 a.m. at City Park that includes a ceremony honoring the victims and heroes of 9/11.