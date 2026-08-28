Utah safety officials remind parents of helmet laws as kids head back to school

State safety officials say parents should be mindful of Utah’s new e-mobility helmet laws now that kids are pedaling back to school.

Passed during the 2026 legislative session, Utah’s law requires riders under 21 on e-bikes, e-scooters or e-motorcycles to wear a helmet on public roads

The law gives officers the authority to impound electric two-wheelers when a minor violates safety laws. The bikes will be released to a parent or guardian.

In 2025, Utah emergency rooms treated more than 530 e-bike and e-scooter injuries. Primary Children’s Hospital saw a nearly 67% increase in e-bike injuries last year.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports only 40% of those patients were wearing a helmet.

As kids return to school, DPS reminds parents to check the class of the bike, buy the right helmet and not make aftermarket modifications to e-bikes or e-scooters.