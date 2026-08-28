© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah safety officials remind parents of helmet laws as kids head back to school

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:53 PM MDT
Kids riding e-bikes with helmets through a Park City neighborhood.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Kids riding e-bikes with helmets in a Park City neighborhood.

New this school year kids must wear helmets when riding e-bikes, e-scooters or e-motorcycles.

State safety officials say parents should be mindful of Utah’s new e-mobility helmet laws now that kids are pedaling back to school.

Passed during the 2026 legislative session, Utah’s law requires riders under 21 on e-bikes, e-scooters or e-motorcycles to wear a helmet on public roads

The law gives officers the authority to impound electric two-wheelers when a minor violates safety laws. The bikes will be released to a parent or guardian.

In 2025, Utah emergency rooms treated more than 530 e-bike and e-scooter injuries. Primary Children’s Hospital saw a nearly 67% increase in e-bike injuries last year.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports only 40% of those patients were wearing a helmet.

As kids return to school, DPS reminds parents to check the class of the bike, buy the right helmet and not make aftermarket modifications to e-bikes or e-scooters.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver