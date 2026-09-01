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Park City-area trails closed for maintenance, fire mitigation in September

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 1, 2026 at 4:48 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A person walks with their dog along the trail at Run-A-Muk.

Run-A-Muk will be closed in Kimball Junction for trail resurfacing starting Sept. 2.

Some Park City trails will be closed this week for fire mitigation and maintenance.

In Park City, crews are closing trails in the Thaynes Canyon area for prescribed burns.

Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony says Kimball Junction’s Run-A-Muk trail will be closed weekdays starting Sept. 2 for trail resurfacing.

“They will open it on weekends, but until the construction is complete, it will be closed during the weekdays,” she told KPCW.

Work is expected through September.

Anthony also advised trail users the Point 2 Point bike race will bring hundreds of people to Park City’s trails from Round Valley to Park City Mountain Saturday.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver