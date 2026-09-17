Human-caused wildfires in Utah down in 2026, total acres increase

Utah Fire Info reports as of Sept. 17, nearly 1,200 wildfires have sparked across the state.

That’s compared to just under 1,000 starts at this time last year. About 41% were human-caused, down from roughly 66% at this point last year.

Right now, no fires are burning in the Wasatch Back.

So far this year Wasatch County has seen 16 fires, the largest burning 145 acres.

Summit County has recorded more than 50 wildfires. The largest being the Rocky Canyon fire which sparked in Morgan County and burned about 16,500 acres.

As fire danger decreases, authorities are warning residents of flash flooding risks around burn scars, where heavy rain can quickly become dangerous.