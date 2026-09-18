Summit Land Conservancy preserves farm in Huntsville, protects wildlife habitat, watershed

The nonprofit Summit Land Conservancy has teamed up with the Ogden Valley Land Trust on a conservation easement that protects the Blue Nixon farm in Huntsville.

In a news release, the organizations said the agreement protects wildlife habitats, scenic views and agricultural property.

Summit Land Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Fox said the 19.89-acre farm is a part of the conservation puzzle.

“There are places where we have to build a quilt of conservation, from one project to another,” Fox said. “And, so, sometimes you start with 20 acres here, and you know 50 acres across the road, and then maybe a 100-acre piece, you know, next door… land conservation is a long-time effort, just like the land itself.”

The property is across the road from another existing easement, which provides habitat for turkey, grouse, quail and migratory birds.

Fox said these easements also provide summertime water access for some animals.

“The corridor between the existing easement across the road, through to one of the branches of the Ogden River, which is intermittent, but it is an important wildlife corridor for mule deer and elk,” Fox said.

She said safeguarding the land supports the watershed.

“These properties are all in the watershed of the Great Salt Lake,” Fox said. “So, when the water is protected and it can seep into the ground, and back into the aquifer and back into the river, we are able to continue the functioning hydrology of the watershed.”

Landowner Leslie Nixon said in a statement the move also aligns with her values.

“The word people use when they come to the property is ‘peaceful,’ and now there’s also peace of mind because we know it will remain a peaceful place forever.”

The easement eliminates residential development rights but allows the current owners to continue to use the land for farming and “other permitted activities.”

Summit Land Conservancy is a financial supporter of KPCW.

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