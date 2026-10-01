Former Rep. Trevor Lee gets his first court date, will be booked into jail on fraud charges

Former state Rep. Trevor Lee will make his first court appearance Oct. 28 where he will enter a plea to four felony fraud and forgery charges related to his effort to obtain a home loan.

Before that, Lee is required to make an appointment at the Salt Lake County jail where he will be booked, fingerprinted and photographed, then released until his court date.

The Layton Republican, who lost his primary in June, was charged by the Utah Attorney General on Monday and promptly resigned his House seat.

He is accused of forging documents to inflate his income from one employer and submitting a fake job offer from another in order to get a $1 million loan for a home that also would enable him to cash out $317,190 from his prior home.

Read the full article by Robert Gehrke at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.