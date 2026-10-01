Summit County’s 910 Ranch not in pipeline path, oil company says

Dallas-based HF Sinclair confirmed Thursday that the 910 Ranch isn’t part of any proposed routes for Project Westline Connect.

That’s the oil and gas company’s effort to expand capacity on the existing Pioneer Pipeline, which carries refined oil between Wyoming and Salt Lake City.

Sinclair representatives say they are looking to move the pipe, too, to avoid steep terrain.

Summit County planning staff said in September that the 910 Ranch was a possible route through the Wasatch Mountains, but the oil company has decided against it.

“There are no plans to include the 910 Ranch in any of the proposed routes,”

HF Sinclair Communications Director Leslie Ellis told KPCW in an email.



The company says it’s communicating with local governments to work around sensitive areas and conservation easements.

According to county staff, one of the alternative routes to the 910 is Parleys Canyon.

HF Sinclair has said it’s “in the evaluation stage,” and it hasn’t published a map of potential routes. But company representatives say they want to use existing pipe easements wherever possible.

Sinclair’s Pioneer Pipeline is 12 inches in diameter from central Wyoming to the Summit and Morgan county line at Interstate 84. After that, it shrinks to 8 inches.

The company wants the entire pipe, which it co-owns with Phillips 66, to be 12 inches. That would expand capacity from 60,000 barrels of oil per day to about 95,000.