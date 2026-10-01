Park City Shot Ski 2026 hopes to break world record

The local nonprofit hopes 1,430 people will take a shot at the same time during its 10th annual Shot Ski fundraiser on Park City’s Main Street.

That’s up from 1,410 adults last year.

The 21-and-older event is hosted with High West Distillery. To accomplish the record-breaking feat, participants will organize into a horseshoe shape, then drink from 550 skis bolted together with three shot glasses per ski.

The event takes months to organize, said Rotarian Jim Whitney.

“We start planning and prepping basically in May,” Whitney said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 29. “We’re fixing up any new donated skis we’ve been handed and then a big truck takes them all to the top of Main Street up there, and we start laying them down one by one. They bolt together with a little wing nut bolt and then put all the shot glasses in.”

He said 125 volunteers help with the set up.

The event doubles as a friendly competition between the Park City Sunrise Rotary and the Breckenridge Rotary clubs. Whitney said the Park City organization was bested by its Colorado rival last year.

FULL INTERVIEW: Sunrise Rotarians Monika Guendner and Jim Whitney Listen • 10:43

“We kind of have a gentleman’s handshake that we only beat each other by around 10 spots so we can keep it going,” Whitney said. “The whole goal is to keep it going because it’s all for a good cause on both sides.”

The event raised $82,000 last year. This year, the nonprofit hopes to raise $86,000. These funds come from both sponsors and ticket sales.

Rotarian Monika Guender said more than half of the funds will be distributed to local nonprofits through grants.

“Last year we gave $50,000 away to 39 organizations, all local, all within the community. That’s something that High West, as a part of their sponsorship, wanted to make sure that it benefited the community,” Guedner said. “We’ve been able to fund some really great programs.”

These include Summit Land Conservancy, Peace House, the People’s Health Clinic and the Egyptian Theatre.

The gates to Main Street open at noon and the skis tip up at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit parkcityshotski.com.

