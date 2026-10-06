Utah reflects on 2026 water year after 3 of the largest fires in state history

Overall precipitation in the mountain regions ended just below normal while Utah’s valleys saw above normal precipitation.

The 2026 water year started above normal. From November 2025 to June 2026 precipitation was poor across the state, with southern Utah faring the worst.

Utah’s snowpack also peaked nearly a month early on March 9 at 8.4 inches, a record low.

State water officials say the low snow year also contributed to the active fire season with dry soil creating ideal conditions for wildfires. This year Utah recorded three of the six largest fires in state history.

The Widemouth 2 fire burned nearly 130,000 acres along the border of Millard and Sevier counties, the Babylon fire scorched more than 107,000 acres in central San Juan County and the Cottonwood fire in Beaver County reached more than 97,000 acres.

But, summer monsoonal moisture in July led to above normal precipitation across the state. The rain also helped revive mountain soil moisture conditions from near record-dry. Soil moisture helps bring water from Utah’s snowmelt to reservoirs.