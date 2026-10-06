High Valley Transit to run part of new bus rapid transit line this winter

Crews have completed work at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive, including adding new turn lanes, traffic signals and sidewalks.

On state Route 224 near McPolin Barn, High Valley has installed new medians.

Chief Development Officer for High Valley Gabe Shields said drivers may notice the lanes are condensed while work continues in the area.

“Those are standard, and we need folks to pay attention through there to drive the speed limit,” he said. “We've got that work to do, and we need folks to pay attention to those traffic configurations and keep our workers safe.”

Shields said heading into winter, the orange cones will be pulled from the road and some sections will have dedicated bus lanes.

“Where we've completed work between Olympic [Parkway] and Canyons [Drive], we're essentially going to have the BRT running just about fully complete,” he said.

Some minor projects this winter will include work to bus stops and other off-road items.

The project will be completed in fall 2028. When finished, the bus rapid transit project will include dedicated bus lanes to alleviate traffic on state Route 224.