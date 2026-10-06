Summit County leaders boost education on renewable energy program

Utah’s Community Clean Energy Program exists to fund large-scale energy projects with minimal greenhouse gas emissions.

Sixteen Utah cities and counties voted to join the program around the end of May, forming the financial backbone. That includes Park City, Francis, Oakley and unincorporated Summit County.

According to Summit County Sustainability Director Emily Quinton, program leaders are launching a public outreach campaign before the program starts next year. Rocky Mountain Power will mail more information to its customers.

“We want to increase the chance that when somebody gets that notice in their mail or their email, they don't just delete it or throw it away, that they know it's something that they're watching for,” Quinton said during the Oct. 5 Summit County Board of Health meeting. “I want people to make an informed choice about their participation.”

Participating residential customers will pay $4 more per month. Low-income households already receiving subsidies from Rocky Mountain Power or the federal government may participate for free.

Businesses pay 12 cents per month, plus about half of 1 cent per kilowatt hour used.

Customers can opt out for free during a six-month window expected to start in November. After that, there’s a $30 fee.

The fees will finance the large-scale clean energy projects, which have yet to be announced. Quinton said the participating cities and counties are narrowing down bids.

“[Utah Renewable Communities] is also in final negotiations with the developers of what would be the first one or two clean energy projects to come online for the program,” she said.

Quinton said outreach will also happen over social media and through paper flyers. She’s asking various nonprofits to help spread the word about the program and options for lower income earners.

Quinton has another presentation scheduled at Wednesday’s Summit County Council meeting.