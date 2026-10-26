Judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit against Utah lieutenant governor

Henderson announced the ruling on social media, writing “0-27” with a heart emoji, referring to the number of times the U.S. Department of Justice has lost similar lawsuits.

U.S. District Court Judge David Barlow issued the order Friday, determining Henderson does not need to make voters’ private information available for the Department of Justice.

“We appreciate Judge Barlow’s ruling dismissing the Department of Justice’s lawsuit that sought to force us to disclose the private data of every Utah voter,” Henderson said in a prepared statement. “Our office will continue to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the fundamental right to free, fair, and secure elections for the people of Utah.”

Since the lawsuit against her was filed in February, Henderson has argued that neither state nor federal law entitles the Department of Justice to private voter information.

Henderson has repeatedly pledged to protect the sensitive information, which includes voters’ full names, dates of birth, residential addresses, state driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers.

This report was originally published at UtahNewsDispatch.com.