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Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels seeks funds, volunteers for growing demand

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 26, 2026 at 11:09 AM MDT
The local Meals on Wheels chapter has 300 seniors on the waiting list.
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The local Meals on Wheels chapter has 300 seniors on the waiting list.

Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels is facing a funding shortage that’s left more than 300 seniors on its waiting list for meal deliveries. The program is seeking donations and volunteers to help meet the growing need.

With funding sources holding steady while food and fuel costs rise, the local Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels program is struggling to meet the demand.

Jimmy Golding, executive director of the Meals on Wheels chapter serving Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties, says about 200 seniors in the Wasatch back receive a hot meal each day. Another 800 are served in Utah County.

“Right now, due to our waiting list, we would need about $900,000 to be able to serve to every single person that has a need that's reached out to us,” Golding said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “Now, having said that, we have received quite a few donations and a lot of community support, which we are very grateful for. But obviously, that need is still growing. This is a population that is vulnerable and is very important. And we want to make sure that they are seen and that they are heard, and that the community understands how that they might be able to help.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Jimmy Golding and Greg Stephens

Golding says more than 300 people are waiting for services. As donations come in, the program adds seniors to its roster while ensuring it can afford to sustain those services.

“What we're trying to do, is as we receive donations, we get people off the waiting list and add them onto our program,” he said. “And we keep a pretty good pulse on that to make sure that we are adding as much as we can, you know, with still being fiscally responsible with what we receive.”

Golding is reaching out to local businesses and individual donors for financial support. He’s also looking for businesses willing to give employees time to volunteer without losing pay.

“So, anybody who would be willing, we would love to chat and talk about that,” he said.

A partnership launched last year with the Summit County Jail is also helping meet the need. Inmates prepare and package the meals approved by a dietician. Golding says the program has been working well and seniors appreciate the meals.

Click here to learn how you can support Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels through donations or volunteering.
State & Regional
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher