$50M bond talks, legislative recap top Summit County Council agenda

The Summit County Council is holding a regular meeting Wednesday, March 16. The bulk of the public portion of the meeting starts at about 3:25 p.m.

The council is to meet first to interview applicants for the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission at 12:45 p.m. and then in a closed session at 1:45 p.m.

The meeting will be at the Ledges Event Center, 202 East Park Road in Coalville. It will also be streamed via Zoom or on the county’s Facebook page.

The agenda calls for councilors to discuss property acquisition for 90 minutes during closed session, as well as personnel and litigation for another hour.

First up in the public meeting, the council is scheduled to interview four planning commission applicants. Ember Conley and Heather Hoyt have applied for the two vacancies, as have the current commissioners whose terms are expiring: Clinton Benson and Rich Sonntag.

The council will appoint two commissioners later in the meeting. It generally reappoints commissioners who want to continue serving.

The council is scheduled to hear an hourlong legislative recap starting around 3:30 p.m. Several bills caught county staffers’ attention this general session. One appears to require development at Kimball Junction and another bans affordable housing requirements on the East Side.

The meeting’s agenda calls for two discussions about the county’s $50 million open space bond. The county’s debt review committee will present options for how much of that amount to borrow, and when. And open space staffers will present ideas about whether to form a new committee to evaluate potential land purchases and how to structure that process.

At 6 p.m., the public can comment about anything that’s not on the agenda and isn’t the subject of a pending land-use application. The county posts a list of instructions for those participating via Zoom that asks would-be commenters to register for the meeting using their full first and last names and to click the “Raise Hand” button when they want to comment.

Comments can also be submitted in writing by emailing publiccomments@summitcounty.org. The deadline to submit written comments is noon Wednesday.