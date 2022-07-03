Flipped semi truck on I-80 blocks traffic
At about 1:30 p.m., a semi truck flipped on Interstate 80 eastbound just past the U.S. Highway 40 Silver Creek junction, blocking all lanes.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. The Utah Department of Transportation didn’t release an estimated clearance time with its initial alert.
According to Park City Fire District, there were no injuries in the crash, and there are no concerns about hazardous materials in the truck. The truck was carrying chocolate.