Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area.

Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November. Police believe Cunningham was killed by her grandson, Garman, who was charged by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office in December with aggravated murder in her death. He was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, two counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Garman's former wife reported in November that she was held captive by him for several days.

Garman, who was 51, died in March while in custody.

Investigators believe that the grandmother's body was possibly disposed of in the Uinta Mountain range near SR-150 and SR-35. Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call 801-840-4000.

