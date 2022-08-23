© 2022 KPCW

Summit County Council meeting features light agenda

KPCW
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday with committee and board appointments and open space discussion on the agenda.

It’s a light agenda for the county council this week. The council will hear a presentation from Park City Hospital and also consider a resolution outlining criteria required for spending the $50 million in open space bond money voters approved last November.

Interim County Manager Janna Young will also present members to serve on the Summit County Open Space Advisory Committee for the council to formally appoint.

The public is welcome to comment on anything not on the agenda; that portion of the meeting starts at 6 pm.

The meeting will take place at Ledges Event Center at 202 East Park Road in Coalville and will be available on Zoom and a Facebook livestream. The closed session begins at 3:10 and the regular meeting is set to start at 4:20.

Click here to join by Zoom.

