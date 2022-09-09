© 2022 KPCW

Drift smoke expected in Summit County

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT
smoke.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Smoke can be seen off in the distance in Old Town on Friday morning.

There are no active wildfires in Summit County as of Friday morning.

Heavy drift smoke is expected in Summit County over the next several days due to wildfires in nearby states.

But the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said to expect smoke in northern Utah through at least Sunday.

Unlike winter inversions, smoke is more scattered throughout the atmosphere, meaning conditions are unlikely to substantially improve by heading to higher elevations.

On Friday morning, the Summit County Health Department’s air quality sensor in Silver Creek Junction registered ozone levels that are rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are fires burning in nearby states, including Idaho, Oregon, and California.

Only report a fire if you see a defined smoke column or flames. Text SCFIREINFO in all caps to 888777 for updates on Summit County fire information.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
