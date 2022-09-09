Drift smoke expected in Summit County

Heavy drift smoke is expected in Summit County over the next several days due to wildfires in nearby states.

There are no active wildfires in Summit County as of Friday morning.

But the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said to expect smoke in northern Utah through at least Sunday.

Unlike winter inversions, smoke is more scattered throughout the atmosphere, meaning conditions are unlikely to substantially improve by heading to higher elevations.

On Friday morning, the Summit County Health Department’s air quality sensor in Silver Creek Junction registered ozone levels that are rated as unhealthy for sensitive groups.

For those curious about what areas may be most impacted by the incoming wildfire smoke over the next couple of days, here's the latest forecast. #utwx pic.twitter.com/DUG0kjTKFB — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 9, 2022

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are fires burning in nearby states, including Idaho, Oregon, and California.

Only report a fire if you see a defined smoke column or flames. Text SCFIREINFO in all caps to 888777 for updates on Summit County fire information.