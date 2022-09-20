Saturday is hazardous waste collection day in Summit County

Recycle Utah’s Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the event is in partnership with Sunrise Rotary Club whose members help collect and toss the materials into appropriate bins. She says they collect just about everything.

“We collect paints, varnishes, solvents, chemicals, motor oil, antifreeze, pharmaceuticals, electronics batteries, pretty much if you're got something that you're like, this is probably not very safe,” Wawra said. “I don't really know what to do with it, you probably bring us to bring to this event and we're going to figure it out.”

Wawra says televisions are accepted if they are light enough to lift. She says they take all items for free except mattresses.

“But we do collect donations that help cover the cost,” Wawra said. “Mattresses are $20 per item -- that's per box spring, per mattress, a normal box spring mattress. Some things we do not take are refrigerators, tires, or household recycling. Believe it or not, we've had people show up with their cardboard and aluminum cans at this event and just bring those to recycle center like normal.”

Wawra says the event is for Summit County residents only. No businesses are allowed at this event.

“I've been doing this event, this is probably my 12th one or so by this point,” Wawra said. “I can tell if you’re a business -- don't try to trick me. If you live in Wasatch County, you can bring it to the Wasatch transfer station that's located by the airport. They have a separate program. Again, in Utah these types of events are handled differently by each county and this is how Summit County does it. And we do it to collect zip codes on the way in.”

Wawra says the weekly dumpster days at the Recycle Center have been reduced to Friday and Saturday due to fuel costs. All items that don’t fit into outdoor trash cans are accepted except mattresses, tires, refrigerators, and hazardous waste.