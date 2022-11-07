© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County hosting Rail Trail open house in Coalville Monday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
rail_trail_bikes_with_skies.png
Rail Trail State Park Website
/

The county’s planning department is polishing its plan for the nearly 30 mile trail.

Summit County is hosting an open house in Coalville Monday to get resident input on the future of the Rail Trail.

Monday’s meeting is part of a second round of public feedback that will help the county’s planning department polish its plan for the nearly 30 mile trail.

The event will be at the Ledges Event Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you can’t attend, you can register for a focus group next week or fill out a survey online. Links to both can be found here:

Focus groups
Survey

Outside of the three mile paved section in Park City limits, the trail is technically a state park. The county is interested in taking it over.

So far, residents have said they want more art on the trail and connections to local businesses. They also would like safety improvements and agricultural land along the route preserved as open space.

Park City approved a plan earlier this year that would nearly double the width of the paved section that runs from Prospector to Richardson Flat Rd.

The Summit County Council is scheduled to adopt the final plan in February.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta