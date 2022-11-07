Summit County hosting Rail Trail open house in Coalville Monday

Summit County is hosting an open house in Coalville Monday to get resident input on the future of the Rail Trail.

Monday’s meeting is part of a second round of public feedback that will help the county’s planning department polish its plan for the nearly 30 mile trail.

The event will be at the Ledges Event Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you can’t attend, you can register for a focus group next week or fill out a survey online. Links to both can be found here:

Outside of the three mile paved section in Park City limits, the trail is technically a state park. The county is interested in taking it over.

So far, residents have said they want more art on the trail and connections to local businesses. They also would like safety improvements and agricultural land along the route preserved as open space.

Park City approved a plan earlier this year that would nearly double the width of the paved section that runs from Prospector to Richardson Flat Rd.

The Summit County Council is scheduled to adopt the final plan in February.