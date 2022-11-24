Parkites can give Christmas gifts in 75th Toys for Tots

The popular Toys for Tots program is back for its 75th anniversary, and people can still contribute to make the holidays merrier for local children.

Since 1947, Toys for Tots has collected new unwrapped toys to give to kids at Christmas and has supported over 281 million children to date. The Park City community can still contribute this year’s effort.

Local organizations around the country collect the toys and give them to children in need. In Park City, Keller Williams Real Estate distributes them to those who submit qualifying applications on behalf of those children.

“We have some fun gifts in there,” says Michelle Parker, CEO of Keller Williams Park City. “It's very incredible to see that this amount of kids have been celebrated and supported over the years — so, not only the amount of children that have been affected, but the gifts that are out there have been just incredible.”

Donations are open until December 2 at noon. While the items should be unopened, a variety of toy types are accepted.

“The ages are very open,” she says, “girls and boys, toddlers, all the way up to probably 12, 13 years old. So, we are seeing anything from Barbies to Legos, to clay things that they can play with inside, outside. So, a wide range of ideas.”

Drop-offs are accepted weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Keller Williams through next week. On the final day of giving, Friday, December 2, donations should be in the bin by 2 p.m.

Marines will visit the office at that time to meet and take pictures with people before they take the gifts to a distribution center.

The Keller Williams Park City office is at 1750 Sun Peak Drive.

People can also donate money for organizers to buy toys.