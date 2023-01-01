© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Trains collide with semi-truck after rollover off I-80

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST
IMG_4278.JPG
Park City Fire District
/
The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-80 in northern Summit County lost control, went off the freeway, and was hit by two oncoming trains.

The two trains struck the cab of the semi immediately after the truck rolled over onto the tracks.

The semi driver sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a trauma center in stable condition. The Park City Fire District and North Summit Fire District both responded to the crash, which took place at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Traffic delays are minimal, the scene is expected to be completely clear at 5:45 p.m., according to UDOT.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta