Trains collide with semi-truck after rollover off I-80
On Sunday afternoon a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-80 in northern Summit County lost control, went off the freeway, and was hit by two oncoming trains.
The two trains struck the cab of the semi immediately after the truck rolled over onto the tracks.
The semi driver sustained a minor head injury and was transported to a trauma center in stable condition. The Park City Fire District and North Summit Fire District both responded to the crash, which took place at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Traffic delays are minimal, the scene is expected to be completely clear at 5:45 p.m., according to UDOT.