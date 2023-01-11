© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Sheriff's deputies rescue stolen trailer dangling off Summit County bridge

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST
Summit Co trailer 1.jpg
1 of 4  — Summit Co trailer 1.jpg
Stolen trailer recovered in Samak outside Kamas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Summit Co trailer 2.jpeg
2 of 4  — Summit Co trailer 2.jpeg
Stolen trailer recovered in Samak outside Kamas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Summit Co trailer 3.jpeg
3 of 4  — Summit Co trailer 3.jpeg
Stolen trailer recovered in Samak outside Kamas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Summit Co trailer 4.jpeg
4 of 4  — Summit Co trailer 4.jpeg
Stolen trailer recovered in Samak outside Kamas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has recovered a stolen trailer after it was found hanging off a small bridge.

Thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen, Summit County Search and Rescue helped deputies retrieve the trailer on a snow-packed road in Samak just outside of Kamas Tuesday.

Deputies said someone stole the trailer from West Valley City, where it has since been reunited with its rightful owner.

Summit County is searching for those responsible for the theft.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call (435) 615-3601.

Summit County Sheriff's Office Summit County Search and Rescue
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
