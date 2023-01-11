Sheriff's deputies rescue stolen trailer dangling off Summit County bridge
Stolen trailer recovered in Samak outside Kamas.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
The Summit County Sheriff's Office has recovered a stolen trailer after it was found hanging off a small bridge.
Thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen, Summit County Search and Rescue helped deputies retrieve the trailer on a snow-packed road in Samak just outside of Kamas Tuesday.
Deputies said someone stole the trailer from West Valley City, where it has since been reunited with its rightful owner.
Summit County is searching for those responsible for the theft.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call (435) 615-3601.