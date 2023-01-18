$350,000 in items stolen from Kimball Junction condo

On Tuesday night, a condo in Kimball Junction was burglarized, and someone reportedly took items worth roughly $350,000.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the condo after being dispatched to a separate burglary.

The victim, who lives in a condo on Powderwood Dr., returned to their home to find their back sliding glass door ajar and their front door unlocked.

The victim found two rooms had been ransacked and a small safe was missing from the master bedroom, according to the sheriff’s report.

Among other items, the missing safe contained an estimated $250,000 in cash and an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The initial investigation determined that the suspect scaled the outside balconies of two lower units and entered the victim's condo through the sliding glass balcony door, which had no functioning lock.

The suspect then appeared to have gone through the master bedroom, collected the safe, covered it in a blanket, and removed it from the condo via the front door.

Police say further evidence suggests the suspect may have carried the safe down the stairwell and into the ground-level parking garage.

The case is currently active, and the sheriff’s office is looking to get video surveillance of the incident.