Two Eastern Summit County planners reappointed, one newbie added

The Summit County Council filled three planning commission vacancies at its meeting Wednesday.

Bill Wilde and Marion Wheaton, both of whom served two three-year terms on the Eastern Summit County commission before this, reapplied for their seats and were reappointed.

Tom Clyde, who served two nonconsecutive terms, didn’t reapply and will be replaced by David Darcey. County Councilmember Tonja Hanson said she considered Darcey a good replacement for Clyde.

“I like to see a balanced commission in terms of where people are from,” she said. “So it made a lot of sense to me to replace that seat with someone else who was from the south Summit area.”

Darcey holds a number of positions of local authority. He sits on the Kamas City Council and vice-chairs the countywide RAP Recreation Grant Committee. Funded by the recreation, arts and parks tax, that committee appropriates money to publicly-owned recreation facilities and organizations.

Darcey said he would recuse himself from matters which may present a conflict of interest between his legislative duties as a city councilman and his administrative duties as a county planning commissioner.

He brought his certificate from completing the Community Planning Lab to his interview. He said the class put on by the county planning department taught him the finer points, right down to the humble and hidden issue of sewer hookups.

He also said one of his priorities is to protect viewsheds and watersheds in Eastern Summit County.

“We'll call it a window of opportunity, but there's this finite window to make sure that we plan for and we develop this growth as best as we can,” Darcey said, “because it's gonna, it's gonna happen pretty soon.”

Darcey, Wilde and Wheaton were all appointed unanimously, although Councilmember Canice Harte did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Four people total applied for the three vacancies. Rory Swensen was the applicant who was not appointed.