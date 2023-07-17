Fireworks allegedly spark fire in Sun Peak neighborhood

The fire started behind Sun Peak’s clubhouse near the bottom of Mahre Drive, where a dirt trail begins, around noon Monday.

The Park City Fire District says the fire was mostly likely caused by fireworks and is investigating who sparked the fire.

The fire district said it burned about 1,000 square feet of grass, and no structures were threatened.

“We appreciate the quick response of the neighbors in calling 911,” Fire Marshal Mike Owens said. “We would like to remind people to follow the operating and safety instructions for any fireworks.”

Park City recently passed a ban on open flames within city limits , effective Thursday. That ban prohibits campfires, tiki torches and fire pits within city limits but it does not include items like fireworks or grills, which are defined differently in the fire code.

Even if the ban did apply to fireworks, Sun Peak is not within Park City limits .

Firefighters have contained the fire on Mahre Drive, and no injuries were reported.