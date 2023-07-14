Park City fire ban will take effect July 20

The restrictions will take effect July 20.

The action bans fireworks, campfires, slash piles, and wood-burning fire pits.

It doesn’t apply to barbecues, propane heat sources, or city-permitted fire pits.

City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell asked at the meeting if the rules could take effect immediately, but the city attorney said time was needed to inform the public.

The council compromised on an earlier date, as the restrictions were initially proposed for Aug. 1. The prohibition will expire in November.

The city’s chief building official Dave Thacker said they’re looking to be proactive.

“With the record year that we’ve had with snow and precipitation and cool weather, we’ve really had a lot of opportunity for fine fuels to grow,” Thacker said.

“Those fine fuels have grown and as you’ve probably been out and about, you can see that those grasses are a little bit higher than normal. And looking at the weather currently, you can see that we’ve got a lot of drier air coming in, it’s getting warmer, and it’s going to stay that way. And so we want to be ahead of the curve.”

For information about fire prevention and general emergency preparedness, visit bereadyparkcity.org.

Register to receive mobile alerts from the Park City Emergency Alert system at parkcityalerts.org.