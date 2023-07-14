© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City fire ban will take effect July 20

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT
Park City officials want to be proactive ahead of peak wildfire season.
Claire Wiley
/
Smoke from the Parley's Canyon wildfire in 2021. Park City officials want to be proactive ahead of peak wildfire season.

The Park City Council unanimously approved a ban on fireworks and open flames Thursday as peak wildfire season approaches.

The restrictions will take effect July 20.

The action bans fireworks, campfires, slash piles, and wood-burning fire pits.

It doesn’t apply to barbecues, propane heat sources, or city-permitted fire pits.

City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell asked at the meeting if the rules could take effect immediately, but the city attorney said time was needed to inform the public.

The council compromised on an earlier date, as the restrictions were initially proposed for Aug. 1. The prohibition will expire in November.

The city’s chief building official Dave Thacker said they’re looking to be proactive.

“With the record year that we’ve had with snow and precipitation and cool weather, we’ve really had a lot of opportunity for fine fuels to grow,” Thacker said.

“Those fine fuels have grown and as you’ve probably been out and about, you can see that those grasses are a little bit higher than normal. And looking at the weather currently, you can see that we’ve got a lot of drier air coming in, it’s getting warmer, and it’s going to stay that way. And so we want to be ahead of the curve.”

For information about fire prevention and general emergency preparedness, visit bereadyparkcity.org.

Register to receive mobile alerts from the Park City Emergency Alert system at parkcityalerts.org.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta