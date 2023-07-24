Driver arrested after crash involving parked truck in Jeremy Ranch

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence after she was accused of crashing into an unoccupied truck.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Lower Lando Lane.

drunk driver crash video.mp4

Deputies said the woman who drove up Parleys Canyon from Salt Lake City admitted to drinking six beers 30 minutes before the incident. They also found open containers of alcohol in her car.

According to deputies, the woman showed signs of impairment and told authorities she thought she was still in Salt Lake City when she crashed.

Deputies said she had a blood alcohol concentration of .28, more than five times the legal limit. The state reduced the BAC limit from .08 to .05 in February 2023.

According to the Cleveland Clinic , a BAC of above .30 can cause alcohol poisoning, and a BAC of above .40 can be fatal.

No one was injured, including the driver.