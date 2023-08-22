Cameras coming to Basin Recreation trailheads to help overcrowding

Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones said the trails her office oversees have been busy.

“It depends on the season,” she said. “Right now, Rob's is very popular because people can hike in the shade. We see a lot of issues with that. We've been seeing a lot of folks at Trailside. We've been seeing a lot of them at East Canyon. Everything's pretty busy.”

The Snyderville Basin Recreation District maintains over 170 miles of trail systems at and around Kimball Junction, Summit Park, Glenwild and state Route 224, according to its website.

FULL INTERVIEW: Snyderville Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones Listen • 8:41

With limited spaces for hikers’ and bikers’ cars, that brings parking issues.

Jones said one approach is to follow the example of Park City and set up live-stream cameras at trailhead parking lots.

“Park City has actually been pretty successful putting cameras up at the trailheads where people can go online and see how full it is before they even go,” she said. “So, we did purchase some cameras and we're going to be doing that installing those both summer and winter. They will move depending on what the season is and where the usage is.”

She also said they’ll set up new electronic signs to warn people about full lots before they arrive and direct them to other trails.

Jones also said people who park illegally should expect a ticket.

“The best advice I could give people is, don't park where it says no parking,” she said. “It does cause a lot of problems and you could receive a citation because we have three rangers that are out there working.”

More on the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District's ongoing projects is available in this an interview with Jones on the KPCW Local News Hour.