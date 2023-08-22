Summit County Council to visit proposed site of 22 affordable units in Pinebrook

The developer applying for the residential rezone is Sean Steinman of Resonance Ventures.

Steinman proposes a mix of 1- to 3-bedroom units, all of which are reserved for people making up to 80% of the county’s median income. 80% AMI in Summit County is around $75,000 for one person and $107,000 for a family of four.

Eleven units would be for those making 60% AMI, and 1 unit for someone making 30% AMI.

The project requires a rezone, because the 1.11 acres are classified as rural residential right now, which only allows one unit per acre.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission looked at the proposal last year and forwarded a negative recommendation to the council . Some commissioners said the project didn’t bring enough community benefit.

The development won’t ultimately be approved or denied this week.

County Manager Shayne Scott said the council would like to discuss the project with the developer. Councilmembers will begin with a site visit during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I think the council is really curious about why this negative recommendation came from the planning commission and what this might look like in this location,” Scott said.

He said the council may be interested in renegotiating the deed restrictions, for instance reserving half the units for those making 40% AMI with the other half renting at the market rate.

“After this work session, hopefully we'll have some pretty good direction,” Scott said. “And if the council wants, we'd have that on a future agenda for approval or not.”

Scott said the county is hoping to give the developer an answer before October.

Other items on the council’s Wednesday agenda include the presentation of the council’s 2022 financial report and various tax abatement approvals. The county may raise the income limits needed to apply for tax relief .

Lastly, councilmembers will consider a petition from a landowner up Chalk Creek to have roads on his property reclassified. One of the reclassifications is being opposed by the Summit Land Conservancy, which holds a conservation easement on some of the land.

The conservancy says making Deer Hollow Road public will jeopardize wildlife and violate the terms of the conservation easement, but making it public would also allow for county maintenance.

The county council meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with the Pinebrook site visit, before resuming at 2:45 p.m. at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville.