Summit County could expand property tax relief for lowest income residents

Summit County offers tax relief to residents for numerous reasons, including veteran status, disability, low household income and age.

The household income qualifying someone for tax relief could increase this year by 20%, from about $38,000 to $46,000.

The Summit County Council indicated it would like to raise it, but the item was listed as discussion-only on the agenda, not up for approval.

The council could add the item to its agenda for its next meeting Aug. 23. The likely approval comes after Grand County also raised its tax relief income restrictions by 20% , according to The Times-Independent.

“It will be significant to some and it may not reach everyone, but it's a way we can offer some help,” Councilmember Canice Harte said.

Right now, property owners only qualify for indigent tax relief if they are over 66 years old, are disabled, face extreme hardship or have a household income less than about $38,000.

County Treasurer Corrie Forsling said about 14,000 properties are primary residences in Summit County. Of those, 103 applied and qualified for the indigent tax abatement last year.

Expanding tax relief would not diminish the county’s budget, because the certified tax rate automatically adjusts to make sure the same amount of tax money is collected no matter how many people apply and qualify for tax relief.

The county included information about indigent tax relief and the other relief programs in the property tax notices it recently distributed. The deadline to apply is Sept. 1.