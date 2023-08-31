One in five residents has voted in Summit County primaries so far

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said that’s about 2,400 ballots submitted as of Thursday for the 2023 municipal primaries.

While that’s not uncommonly low, she said people end up with more influence than when turnout is higher.

“Last election, in the Coalville council primary, there were only three votes that separated the last person who made it into the general election and the person who didn't make it into the general,” Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said.

The Coalville City Council race will have a primary again this year, as will the Park City Council and South Summit Fire District Commission races.

Furse said most of the 2,400 ballots her office has received so far have come by mail, although more and more people put ballots in dropboxes the election approaches.

Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day. Furse said it’s possible voters forget or get too busy to visit polling stations.

“I think our biggest concern is just with the holiday on Monday that people aren't going to be clued in to Tuesday being the last day to vote,” she said.

All mail-in ballots must either be postmarked or put in a dropbox by Sept. 5 to count.

Furse said the busiest dropbox in the county has been the one in Kamas, but she noted it’s the only one in that area, compared to Park City and other places with multiple boxes.

For candidate information, voting dates and to track your mail-in ballot, visit vote.utah.gov .

“You can click on the people and all of the candidates have the opportunity to submit a bio to that site,” Furse said.

The online voter registration deadline has passed. Voters can still register in person Sept. 5.