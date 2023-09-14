Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shakes Summit Park

The magnitude 2.5 earthquake rumbled into the far western part of Summit County in Parleys Canyon around at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling, who lives in Summit Park, felt it.

“I was working in my home office, and all of a sudden I felt this shaking of the wall,” she said. “It was so sudden and fast. In my mind, I thought, ‘Oh, a truck hit the house.’ Obviously, that would have been worse, but then my dogs started barking. And, I thought, ‘That's crazy. I wonder if it was an earthquake.’”

Forsling’s office is upstairs; her husband didn’t feel anything downstairs. She said she heard a crash, whereas he heard a low rumble, like someone was running up the stairs.

It all lasted just a few seconds.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.5 miles.

Reports show it was felt in parts of Summit and Salt Lake counties from Glenwild to the bottom of Parleys.

No damage or injuries were reported.