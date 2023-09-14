© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shakes Summit Park

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT
This map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows where the earthquake originated, almost 12 kilometers underground.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake Thursday morning, originating between the Little Dell and East Canyon reservoirs.

The magnitude 2.5 earthquake rumbled into the far western part of Summit County in Parleys Canyon around at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Summit County Treasurer Corrie Forsling, who lives in Summit Park, felt it.

“I was working in my home office, and all of a sudden I felt this shaking of the wall,” she said. “It was so sudden and fast. In my mind, I thought, ‘Oh, a truck hit the house.’ Obviously, that would have been worse, but then my dogs started barking. And, I thought, ‘That's crazy. I wonder if it was an earthquake.’”

Forsling’s office is upstairs; her husband didn’t feel anything downstairs. She said she heard a crash, whereas he heard a low rumble, like someone was running up the stairs.

It all lasted just a few seconds.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.5 miles.

Reports show it was felt in parts of Summit and Salt Lake counties from Glenwild to the bottom of Parleys.

No damage or injuries were reported.

