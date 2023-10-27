© 2023 KPCW

Car found in Wanship’s Silver Creek, no one injured

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT
The car in Silver Creek had prescription medication in it, and the driver appeared impaired to responding deputies. No one else was involved.
North Summit Fire District
/
Facebook
One person is in custody after driving their car off Wanship’s Old Lincoln Highway into Silver Creek.

The crash happened around noon Oct. 26, according to the North Summit Fire District.

A Nissan Altima drove off the road into what was likely a freezing Silver Creek.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, but deputies said the driver appeared to be impaired.

They found prescription medication in the vehicle, and when the driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test, deputies took them into custody.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
