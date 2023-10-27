Car found in Wanship’s Silver Creek, no one injured

The crash happened around noon Oct. 26, according to the North Summit Fire District.

A Nissan Altima drove off the road into what was likely a freezing Silver Creek.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured, but deputies said the driver appeared to be impaired.

They found prescription medication in the vehicle, and when the driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test, deputies took them into custody.

So far, no charges have been filed.