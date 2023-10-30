Live PC Give PC to celebrate day of giving for area nonprofits

The Park City Community Foundation plays a vital role in solving our community’s most challenging problems. According to Vice President of Communications and Marketing Christine Coleman, Live PC Give PC will bring together 124 nonprofits.

“This is the big day where everyone is encouraged to help support the nonprofits that make our community vibrant and strong," she said. "It's a 24-hour day of giving hosted by Park City Community Foundation and we really bring the community together to engage thousands of donors to support the local nonprofits and highlight the power of giving.”

Last year, Live PC Give PC earned a record-breaking $5.2 million. Coleman said they do not have a specific dollar amount they’d like to raise, it’s all about participation. In 2022, the foundation had 6,642 donors and this year’s goal is 7,000 donors.

“Last year, we had over 15,000 donations," said Coleman. "But those donations were given by about 6,600 donors. So, a lot of folks will give small donations to show their support. Because nonprofits that get the most donors, it's kind of like a vote. The nonprofits are eligible to win really significant prizes when they get the highest number of donors.”

Every year, the foundation has seven different leaderboards divided by causes. The top of the leaderboard for each category will win the cash prizes based on the number of donors they engage. As a nonprofit radio station, KPCW will participate in the Arts and Culture leaderboard, with other leaderboards focused on issues ranging from education to healthcare to environmental protection.

The day will start bright and early with nonprofits, volunteers and businesses lining street corners all around town reminding people to donate. Then, the family-friendly Giving Day Fest will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Park City Library with music, free tacos, hot chocolate and games.

And, High West Saloon’s Beverage Director Steve Walton said don’t forget the party for those 21+ from 8 p.m. to midnight to celebrate all that fantastic giving.

“We basically bring the whole community together to this big, phenomenal party," he said. "Last call is usually around midnight. And then what we do is the team tallies up the total. We do a big celebration at the end of the night to show how much has been raised for the community.”

And that’s not all.

“And I know there's actually going to be a surprise that's going to be announced that evening that we actually can't give away right now," said Walton. "But as a company, High West is super, super stoked to be part of this event every year.”

And let’s hope 7,000 donors are also super, super stoked to give back to all the great causes that sustain this community.

***

Click here to be counted among KPCW's Live PC Give PC donors.Thank you for your support!