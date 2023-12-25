© 2023 KPCW

Summit County composts Christmas trees for free after holiday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 25, 2023 at 12:10 AM MST
Communities across the United States recycle, repurpose or compost trees. Christmas trees are seen here at Spring Hill Farm in New Hampshire.
mwms1916
/
Flickr
Communities across the United States recycle, repurpose or compost trees. Christmas trees are seen here at Spring Hill Farm in New Hampshire.

Five drop-off locations around the county open Dec. 26, and the Park City lacrosse team will pick some areas' trees up curbside.

Jeremy Ranch: Across from the Jeremy Store
Silver Creek: Bell’s Truck Stop
Oakley: Beside City Hall 
Kamas: Behind the City Building
Wanship: Next to the Stockyards

Not able to make it to a dropoff center? The Park City lacrosse team can help. It offers curbside pickup for the Snyderville Basin and Park City proper.

Pickup is $40 per tree, $50 if the tree is 10 feet or taller. The team has three pickup windows; the first is Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Register online.

The trees are chipped and taken to Spoil to Soil.

“Not a typical compost pile, needs a mix of like some kind of branches, some greens, organics and food waste," Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra said. "And this is a really great addition to the compost pile and kind of harder dry or chipped kind of material.”

The composting center and Recycle Utah partnered with Summit County and the Park City Community Foundation to organize and fund this year’s Christmas tree composting.

Summit County Solid Waste Superintendent Tim Loveday says the service is for Summit County residents only, although they won’t turn away businesses with a couple trees to drop off.

The last day to drop off a tree is Feb. 4. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, plastic bags and tree stands.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas