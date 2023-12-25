Summit County composts Christmas trees for free after holiday

Jeremy Ranch: Across from the Jeremy Store

Silver Creek: Bell’s Truck Stop

Oakley: Beside City Hall

Kamas: Behind the City Building

Wanship: Next to the Stockyards

Not able to make it to a dropoff center? The Park City lacrosse team can help. It offers curbside pickup for the Snyderville Basin and Park City proper.

Pickup is $40 per tree, $50 if the tree is 10 feet or taller. The team has three pickup windows; the first is Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Register online.

The trees are chipped and taken to Spoil to Soil.

“Not a typical compost pile, needs a mix of like some kind of branches, some greens, organics and food waste," Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra said. "And this is a really great addition to the compost pile and kind of harder dry or chipped kind of material.”

The composting center and Recycle Utah partnered with Summit County and the Park City Community Foundation to organize and fund this year’s Christmas tree composting.

Summit County Solid Waste Superintendent Tim Loveday says the service is for Summit County residents only, although they won’t turn away businesses with a couple trees to drop off.

The last day to drop off a tree is Feb. 4. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, plastic bags and tree stands.