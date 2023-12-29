© 2023 KPCW

New Year closures in Summit and Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST
Fireworks (File photo)
iceflow studios
Fireworks (File photo)

New Year’s Day arrives with library, liquor store and government office closures.

All libraries in Summit and Wasatch counties will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 for the holiday. All Post Office locations and liquor stores will also be closed. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Park City, Summit County, Heber City and Wasatch County government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 1.

The New Year’s holiday will also delay some garbage routes in Summit and Wasatch counties. Summit County’s Republic Services and Wasatch County’s Solid Waste will not operate Monday, Jan 1. If that's your regular service day, then your trash will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

If you want to end 2023 or start 2024 with a workout, the Park City MARC will be open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Basin Recreation Field House will be open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller