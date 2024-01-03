Snow headed for Wasatch Back this weekend

Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said there’s a slight chance of snow from Wednesday night to Thursday night. But little to no accumulation is expected with that storm. Geboy said Friday into the weekend is the Wasatch Back’s best chance for measurable snow.

“I'm becoming more optimistic when it comes to the forecast models on Friday, an 80% chance of snow in Park City. And we likely won't climb above the freezing mark, a daytime high of 29," he said. "That's actually a little bit below where we should be for this time of year.”

According to the National Weather Service, a stronger and colder system will impact the state starting late Saturday. It is expected to continue until Monday afternoon. Geboy said this system should bring an 80% to 90% chance of snow to the Wasatch Back Sunday.

“If that storm system traverses right across Utah, we could see very healthy accumulations especially up in the mountains and kind of get us back in the right direction,” he said.

While there is an increasing likelihood of snow from Sunday into Monday, it's unclear how much snow will fall. According to the NWS, that’s because the storm system is shifting to Southern Utah. If that continues, Northern Utah could still end up without much precipitation.

By the end of this 10-day weather pattern, parts of the Wasatch Back have the potential to see up to a couple of feet of new snow.