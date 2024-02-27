Coalville has a new city councilmember

Hansen was inspired to join the city council after attending some of the meetings himself. He said he's seen some development proposals that don't make sense, and some that do, and said he could vet them reasonably.

Hansen told KPCW he can relate to all sides, residents, officials and developers, after working in landscaping and design for over two decades.

“I'm hoping that, listening to my neighbors as well as listening to the friends around me, that I can represent everyone around me as good as I felt like I wasn't represented before,” Hansen said.

Hansen has previously served on the board of the North Summit Special Recreation District. He moved to Coalville from West Jordan in the fall of 2020.

“Coalville felt like home, and that's what we want to keep,” Hansen said. “That's why I really wanted to be on this board: to keep it where it is. Knowing that growth is coming, but if we plan that carefully, we won't turn into a big city.”

The other city councilmembers appointed Hansen Jan. 29. Five total candidates had applied to join the council after longtime member Steven Richins resigned midway through his 5th term.

He will serve out the rest of Richins’ term, which expires at the end of 2025.