© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coalville has a new city councilmember

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:07 PM MST
Coalville Councilmember John Hansen
Coalville City
Coalville Councilmember John Hansen

John Hansen, a former North Summit Rec board member, replaces longtime councilmember Steven Richins.

Hansen was inspired to join the city council after attending some of the meetings himself. He said he's seen some development proposals that don't make sense, and some that do, and said he could vet them reasonably.

Hansen told KPCW he can relate to all sides, residents, officials and developers, after working in landscaping and design for over two decades.

“I'm hoping that, listening to my neighbors as well as listening to the friends around me, that I can represent everyone around me as good as I felt like I wasn't represented before,” Hansen said.

Hansen has previously served on the board of the North Summit Special Recreation District. He moved to Coalville from West Jordan in the fall of 2020.

“Coalville felt like home, and that's what we want to keep,” Hansen said. “That's why I really wanted to be on this board: to keep it where it is. Knowing that growth is coming, but if we plan that carefully, we won't turn into a big city.”

The other city councilmembers appointed Hansen Jan. 29. Five total candidates had applied to join the council after longtime member Steven Richins resigned midway through his 5th term.

He will serve out the rest of Richins’ term, which expires at the end of 2025.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content