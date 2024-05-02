Southbound 224 construction wraps up Thursday

Gas company Dominion Energy has been doing work near Bear Hollow Drive and Silver Springs Road over the past week, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Contractors have closed a single southbound lane at least three times, causing delays on morning commutes. But the team informed KPCW its last day is Thursday, May 2.

The contractor did not anticipate needing to close a lane again May 2 but said his team had some sidewalk panels to replace.

Starting Friday, no more delays are expected. The contractor said work equipment will be removed.