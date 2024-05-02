© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southbound 224 construction wraps up Thursday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 2, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Cars crawl toward Canyons Village April 25 during one of the single-land closures.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Cars crawl toward Canyons Village April 25 during one of the single-land closures.

Dominion Energy's contractor says his team is packing up after a few single-land closures over the past week.

Gas company Dominion Energy has been doing work near Bear Hollow Drive and Silver Springs Road over the past week, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Contractors have closed a single southbound lane at least three times, causing delays on morning commutes. But the team informed KPCW its last day is Thursday, May 2.

The contractor did not anticipate needing to close a lane again May 2 but said his team had some sidewalk panels to replace.

Starting Friday, no more delays are expected. The contractor said work equipment will be removed.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas