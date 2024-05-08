'Trails, Trash, Tunes' returns this week

Hosted by Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department, it’s an opportunity for residents to help beautify the Rail Trail.

Lunch is free for the first 50 attendees as is fly fishing. There will also be live music, education booths and a beer garden.

Activities start at noon Saturday, May 11 and the county asks those interested to register for the free event.

Participants are encouraged to bring water and an umbrella or hat for shade and to carpool to the venue.