'Trails, Trash, Tunes' returns this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 8, 2024 at 3:30 PM MDT
Summit County's Trails, Trash and Tunes event begins at the Wanship Trailhead in Coalville.
Summit County
This weekend is the third annual “Trails, Trash and Tunes” clean up at the Wanship Trailhead.

Hosted by Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department, it’s an opportunity for residents to help beautify the Rail Trail.

Lunch is free for the first 50 attendees as is fly fishing. There will also be live music, education booths and a beer garden.

Activities start at noon Saturday, May 11 and the county asks those interested to register for the free event.

Participants are encouraged to bring water and an umbrella or hat for shade and to carpool to the venue.

Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
