© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County’s annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event sets volunteer record

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published May 11, 2024 at 5:25 PM MDT
Volunteers help pick up trash on the Rail Trail in Wanship during the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.
Kristine Weller
Volunteers help pick up trash on the Rail Trail in Wanship during the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.

A record number of volunteers helped in the third annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event. Here's more on the Wanship Rail Trail cleanup.

The beer garden at the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.
Bailey Edelstein
/
Summit County
The beer garden at the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.

The Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department organized the Trails, Trash and Tunes event to clean up litter around the Wanship trailhead and Rail Trail. It also featured a range of other opportunities for locals. Pixie and the Partygrass Boys played live music, there was a beer garden, food and kids activities hosted by the Summit County Library. Volunteers could also win prizes and learn about stormwater and noxious weeds.

Kelsey Christiansen from the Summit County Storm Water department helped organize the event. She said the inaugural cleanup in 2022 had about 75 volunteers. This year, around 300 showed up to help.

Christiansen said the effort helps keep trash out of waterways and protects wildlife.

“We've had some issues with deer eating trash and upsetting their stomach,” she said.

Mindy Miller and her family are Henefer residents who have participated every year.

“Thought it would be a cool opportunity to give back to the community and we love hiking and walking on this trail, especially kind of by Echo," she said. "So we wanted to help clean it up.”

Mindy Miller's family pick up trash duirng the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.
Kristine Weller
Mindy Miller's family pick up trash duirng the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.

Organizers said less trash had accumulated in the area compared to previous years.

No matter the amount of litter, Miller said it’s a good idea to host clean-ups throughout the year.

“I don't think people are always being malicious when trash is out here," she said. "But it flies out of their car, you know, out of the stroller pockets, out of their pants pockets, and they just don't notice and it builds up over time.”

Summit County will host another Trash, Trails and Tunes event next spring.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller