Summit County’s annual Trails, Trash and Tunes event sets volunteer record

Bailey Edelstein / Summit County The beer garden at the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.

The Summit County Stormwater Coalition and the Summit County Planning Department organized the Trails, Trash and Tunes event to clean up litter around the Wanship trailhead and Rail Trail. It also featured a range of other opportunities for locals. Pixie and the Partygrass Boys played live music, there was a beer garden, food and kids activities hosted by the Summit County Library. Volunteers could also win prizes and learn about stormwater and noxious weeds.

Kelsey Christiansen from the Summit County Storm Water department helped organize the event. She said the inaugural cleanup in 2022 had about 75 volunteers. This year, around 300 showed up to help.

Christiansen said the effort helps keep trash out of waterways and protects wildlife.

“We've had some issues with deer eating trash and upsetting their stomach,” she said.

Mindy Miller and her family are Henefer residents who have participated every year.

“Thought it would be a cool opportunity to give back to the community and we love hiking and walking on this trail, especially kind of by Echo," she said. "So we wanted to help clean it up.”

Kristine Weller Mindy Miller's family pick up trash duirng the Trails, Trash and Tunes event.

Organizers said less trash had accumulated in the area compared to previous years.

No matter the amount of litter, Miller said it’s a good idea to host clean-ups throughout the year.

“I don't think people are always being malicious when trash is out here," she said. "But it flies out of their car, you know, out of the stroller pockets, out of their pants pockets, and they just don't notice and it builds up over time.”

Summit County will host another Trash, Trails and Tunes event next spring.