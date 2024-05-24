Mountain Town Music brings free concerts this summer

The nonprofit will kick off its free summer concerts at the intimate rural Woodenshoe Park Concert Series in Peoa.

Local band Muddpuddle will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 31. Leashed dogs, picnics and alcohol are welcome.

Other free concert venues this summer include the Après Pendry, a located Pendry Park City restaurant, Park Silly Sunday Market, Park City Library Patio, High Star Ranch, Billy Blanco’s restaurant and more.

Mountain Town’s free music concerts run through October 12.