Heber man arrested with 139 fentanyl pills in Kimball Junction

The 34-year-old man was one of two people suspected of stealing from the Kimball Junction Walmart.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded July 28, and while interviewing the man, they learned there were multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest from elsewhere in Utah.

An affidavit filed in support of the man’s arrest states deputies found the fentanyl—139 pills in all—during a search conducted before taking him to jail. Deputies also said they found plastic pipes commonly used for drug-making, two IDs belonging to other people, and a syringe that tested positive for heroin.

Deputies booked him into the Summit County jail on suspicion of drug possession, distribution, theft and other charges. The second suspect was released.

Court records from other cases indicate the arrested man has a Heber City address.

Summit County jail records indicated the man posted the $500 bond and was released July 29.

As of July 30, no charges had been filed.